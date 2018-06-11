Archbishop says human life no longer sacred

Port of Spain Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon.

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon has said people can no longer tell the difference between the secular and the sacred and this may be the reason behind the recent break-ins at places of worship."

"That’s why we are having the crime and violence because if nothing is sacred, human life isn’t sacred, God isn’t sacred, the temple, the mosque , the church isn’t sacred, then we have the kind of breakdown that we now have," he said.

Gordon was speaking to reporters after the consecration ceremony of the Chapel of Our Lady of the Presentation, Presentation College, San Fernando yesterday.