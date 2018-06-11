AG: Govt respects people’s rights

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday said Government is very careful when it comes to respecting the rights of people.

He said the issues of amending the Marriage Act and for no amendments to the Equal Opportunity Act (EOA) deal with a clear agitation of such rights.

“These matters are not now before the Cabinet or Cabinet’s finance and general purposes committee,” Al Rawi said.

On calls to amend the Marriage Act, Al-Rawi explained that common law already prevents same-sex marriage.

He said these laws are at “the chromosonal level,” allowing people with xy genes (men) to marry people with xx genes (women).

The Marriage Act, Al-Rawi continued, deals with other issues related to marriage. Al-Rawi said he looks forward to receiving and treating with correspondence from the religious leaders on both matters.