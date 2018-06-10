West Indies wrap up massive first Test victory

West Indies and Sri Lanka supporters joined to cheer for the West Indies team after they beat Sri Lanka in the first Test march at the Oval. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

WEST Indies only took a little more than a session on day five to wrap up a 226-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test match at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, today.

Resuming the last day's play on 176 for three, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 226 in chase of a mammoth 453 to win. Kusal Mendis, starting the day on an unbeaten 94, was dismissed for 102 off 210 deliveries. His knock comprised 10 fours and one six, but Sri Lanka needed him to occupy the crease for a lot longer. Off spinner Roston Chase was the chief destroyer for West Indies snatching four for 15 in 8.2 overs.

The second Test match will bowl off on Thursday at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, before the third and final match bowls off on June 23 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.