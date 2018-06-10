Mickela: New party will be formed

Mickela Panday gives an address at “It Time” a consultation on the formation of a new party at Gaston Courts, Chaguanas on May 20. FILE PHOTO

Three weeks after she received a mandate, former Oropouche West MP Mickela Panday has firmly stated that a new political party is in the process of being formed.

On May 20, Panday held an interactive meeting, titled Its Time, at Gaston Courts, Chaguanas, where she received the approval of the majority of those in attendance, which included several former members of Parliament, to form a new party.

In an e-mailed response yesterday, Panday said in the intervening weeks since the Gaston Court meeting, she had begun meeting with communities.

“It is important that we listen not only to the problems and concerns that people are facing in their communities, but also to their suggestions concerning solutions they would like to see implemented. Only then, can people be represented effectively. Our focus is on solutions on every level so that the lives of all citizens can be improved.”

The last meeting was held at Sangre Grande on May 31. And with her movement gaining support on social media platforms, supporters have begun asking that she visit their communities including Bamboo 1, 2, 3 with one resident saying the St Joseph constituency “feels abandoned by the present and past regime.” Asked whether consultations were still being conducted she said, “There is no doubt that a new party will be formed.”