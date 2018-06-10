Man gunned down at mosque

Northern Division officers are expecting a gang war in their division following the murder of a man at the compound of a mosque last night.

Police said Quincy Peters, 34, alias Tractor, of Maturita was killed in the driver’s seat of his car shortly after fasting ended at the Masjid Al Falah, Railway Road, Arima. Around 6.40 pm, police said Peters, who up to recently was arrested and had matters for possession of arms and ammunition and robberies pending, was killed. Police labelled him as a “well known gang leader” who was held in connection with the double murder of Videsh Subar, 13, and Haffiza Rose Mohammed, 56, in June last year. He was released without charge while three others, including Mohammed’s younger brother, Solomon Baksh, were charged with the double murder.

ACP McDonald Jacob said his officers will take steps to prevent reprisals noting residents may be inconvenienced as they stepped up patrols.

He added that he has no intention of allowing murders to escalate to levels in other divisions. The killing at the mosque in the holy month of Ramadan comes days after guns and ammunition were found at another mosque in Central Trinidad, although police said the two crimes were not linked.