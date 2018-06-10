De Fosto in hospital with bad heart

Calypsonian De Fosto, real name Winston Scarborough, has been hospitalised suffering from an enlarged heart.

In several posts to social media between Friday and yesterday, calypsonian Crazy, real name Edwin Ayoung, shared several video clips with De Fosto pleading for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to visit him in the cardiology ward at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

De Fosto is also asking Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, labour leader Ancel Roget, Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah, Black Caucus Movement founder William Munroe and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to visit him.

In one three-minute video, De Fosto says so many people are unhappy and trying to make the best of a grim situation.

“Somebody has to raise up and heal this nation, I hope the present Prime Minister can do something to stabilise this country of ours and our economy. I would like him to do the best that he can for this great nation of ours, don’t take it for granted and don’t take it slight Dr Rowley you have an awesome responsibility to this nation,” De Fosto said.

“Come and look for me, you must come and look me,” he adds.

He said Rowley may not know it, but he had done two tribute songs for him.

Turning to his medical condition, he said, “My heart is overgrown. It don’t carry the full amount of weight – right now it is 35 per cent.”

Earlier, Crazy posted, “I spent the entire afternoon with my calypsonian brother De Fosto and things is not going as it should. He was diagnosed with an enlarged heart or swollen heart and was told to try and live the best way he can, if you know what I mean. So another chapter in his life is beginning to unfold.”

Crazy has been using his social media to encourage people to visit De Fosto.

De Fosto, who was abandoned at birth in Port of Spain, grew up in the Tacarigua orphanage and made his mark in the musical arena from a young age.

He debuted his first calypso in 1976 with Chicks Come Out to Play and went on to write many more songs throughout his career.