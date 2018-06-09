‘Why we have to suffer this way?’ Residents mourn teen, 2 men gunned down in Laventille

Too much killing: Residents of Old St Joseph Road console each other yesterday after Joshua James, Carlos Abraham and Curtis Hepburn were shot and killed in Laventille on Friday night. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

JENSEN LA VENDE

While in his yard, on his tablet, 16-year-old Joshua James was shot Friday night and became one of three people from Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, to be murdered.

The trio were not liming at a bar as was reported.

James was in his yard, Carlos Abraham, 39, was urinating in a track between James’ home and Liberty Bar where Curtis Hepburn, 39, was seated. Police reported a heavily tinted car stopped near the bar and a gunman came out with an assault rifle, opened fire then sped off. The three ran and collapsed before they were picked up by residents and taken to hospital where they all died. The shooting happened around 11 pm, police said.

At the scene of the shooting yesterday, residents were angry at police for labelling the killing as gang-related as that implied the deceased may have been involved in criminal activity; the media for using the grief of relatives “to sell papers” and MP for the area Fitzgerald Hinds who was on a pre-planed “spiritual walk” in the community, for what they assumed was him pandering for political mileage. Grown men were seen hugging each other and wailing. The music truck used in the walk which played mostly gospel music was waved off with toilet paper.

Relatives of James were overcome with grief and could not speak to the media.

Hepburn’s father-in-law, Charles Bishop, said his relative stopped after seeing a friend at the bar who was celebrating a birthday.

“My son never in a gang. He was a man who was so cool and so calm. He had no right to die. He was a hard-working man, my daughter in a mess. He was to come down to meet her to go out and next thing she hear he get shoot and for nothing. What going on? Why we have to suffer this way? All I hearing from the Opposition is talk. All I hearing from the Government is talk, meanwhile people suffering. What about the welfare of the people? Them just pass and see people liming and they do their thing. I can’t get over it,” he said of the taxi driver who transported school children.

Alana Eddey, a neighbour of Abraham’s, said he was like a son to her as he was one year older than one of her sons and was a “community person” who has a four-year-old child.

Eddey said, “We call this area success central, and he get me involved an all in that but he didn’t deserve this at all. It’s young people who not in anything they shot. They shot the wrong persons, they can’t be doing this thing to people. I not blaming the Government, I am blaming the people because this has to stop now. If you have grievance with a person, I can’t support it, but at least deal with that person. Do not deal with innocent persons. I don’t know what could be done to help but something has to be done. I can’t tell you if putting community centres or putting basketball courts or something would change anything.”

Her comments were echoed by another community member who questioned how could gunmen who “are in war” not know who their enemies were.

“Who is the targets? How can you be doing something senseless like this, it is thoughtless,” the man who did not want to be identified said. “How may innocent people could have died last night? This is a regular liming spot. A teenager, a taxi driver, allyuh kill?”

Hinds who stopped at the scene of the shooting to meet with the relatives, told the media that the issue of guns was hurting TT and he was not satisfied with the police work in ridding the streets of them. The former minister in the National Security Ministry said he would meet with acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams to ask for increased patrols following the killing. He added that he would also ensure the relatives receive counselling.

“I am genuinely troubled and saddened by this state of affairs. Family members and residents are reporting that these were men who were innocent in the sense not involved in anything illegal or gang activity. It is very sad but this is not the first time I would have experienced this. In Trou Macaque recently, two students were shot and burnt in a horrific attack, and even that was not a first occasion,” Hinds said as he recalled other violent attacks, some fatal, that took place in his Laventille East constituency.

He added: “I see this in two ways: as one as a community problem and a sociological problem where individuals have taken it among themselves to shoot wantonly in the place causing the mayhem, trauma, pain and tears so then national security perspective on this puts responsibility on Government to treat with the situation and on the police, in particular, to arrest this situation.”

Hinds said the borders needed to be secured as the guns were not manufactured in TT.