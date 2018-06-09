Temple’s pots, pans stolen

Thieves broke into an ashram and temple in Las Lomas No 2 last Tuesday and stole pots, pans, gas tanks and a stove, prompting religious leaders to call for help in keeping their places of worship safe and sacred.

This according to pundit Param Maraj of the Kailash Parvat Sharana Gatie Ashram.

Maraj told Sunday Newsday he was shocked and saddened by the theft. The ashram was officially opened on February 4.

“My son and I usually stay in the temple during the night but I was not expecting this at all, so I didn’t think anything of staying at home that night, it was only when I returned the next day that I realised someone had broken in,” Maraj said.

He said the bandits stole five big pots, eight stockpots, six basins, five gas tanks and one small ring stove.

“We had hosted a vege-que on the Saturday before that and I have a strong suspicion that someone who was there and saw the pots came back and stole them.”

Maraj said it’s time to begin a conversation about keeping religious places of worship safe.

“About two weeks ago, another temple in this area was broken into, then about a month ago a group of men broke into a church, there is an increasing frequency to these crimes and no one seems to be doing anything about it.”

Maraj is no stranger to crime as his brother Basdeo Maraj was murdered in his home on October 15, 2017.

Basdeo’s murder remains unsolved.

Maraj will lead a delegation of religious leaders this morning as they host a press conference at the ashram to air their views on crime and how it affects them.