Jordan confession Trini couple revealed Carnival plot in Middle East country

JENSEN LA VENDE

THE threat to disrupt Carnival was real and plans to carry out a terrorist attack began in 2014 when key players met and underwent military-type training in the forests of Trinidad.

Intelligence sources told Sunday Newsday, they learned of the plot when Jordanian authorities contacted local officials when a Trinidadian husband and wife were held in the Middle East country this January.

The couple had enrolled in schools in Jordan, the wife to study nursing and the husband to study Arabic but Jordanian authorities denied the couple entry. Local law enforcement investigators flew to Jordan and interviewed the couple.

It was in Jordan that the couple provided critical information to local officers about a plot to disrupt Carnival giving details of an attack using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), poisoning with Sarin gas, which was abandoned because it was too dangerous to make, and the injection of another poison in pork and other meats at several groceries, especially Chinese, but not Muslim-owned groceries.

The plotters operated in cells which did not know what each was doing but were to be mobilised to act when a video was sent to them.

The couple said before travelling to Jordan they were provided with the ingredients for black powder to use in the IEDs. They were escorted by local officers back to Trinidad, on different dates, the woman in March and the man just last month.

The man was detained on arrival and questioned in the presence of his attorney Evans Welch about making black powder, which he denied and was released.

But sources said in the statements he gave in Jordan, the man said the powder was created but was not explosive because one of the ingredients was not available locally. He said he and his wife were advised to compress the powder to make it explosive but they were not able to.

On her return, his wife was also questioned but was sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital after she pulled out chunks of her hair during interrogation. She repeated the act at the hospital. She remained warded for some time before being released.

Sources said in Jordan, the woman was described as having compulsive tendencies, engaging in “self talk” assuring herself that she needed to do better.

The couple were accused of receiving weapons training in the Freeport and Matura forests. They sold their home and vehicle earning $420,000, which they used to journey to Jordan, and had acquired US$43,000 which was seized by Jordanian officials. They hid the money in clothing, stationery and other items. They were to travel from Jordan to Syria to meet a friend who they had been sending money to through Suriname and Kenya.

The couple said they were unaware of the dates for the attacks but were confident that Carnival would have been the best time. They named three masterminds and 17 others who met each other in 2014 during Hajj (holy pilgrimage).

“There was no planned date, but the plan was to harm non-believers. Things were done sporadically, no set dates for attacks for Carnival. They formed ideas for attacks but did not plan them,” a source said. The couple stopped going to Matura because they suspected they were being monitored by national security personnel. The man said he decided to journey to Syria after viewing videos on the teachings of an ISIS leader.

“I started looking at the videos where they propagated that Muslims are to leave their home and come to assist. It was hard, but that was what a Muslim had to do,” he told local officials in Jordan, sources said.

In Jordan, he was placed in solitary confinement for days and questioned by authorities before he met the Trinidadian investigators. He said he was not told of all the details for the attack. He indicated that the cells moved “very secretive” and masterminds would only show up and give orders. He considered himself a “small man” in the whole plot.

In February, one week before Carnival, police indicated a terror plot was unearthed and 15 Muslims were arrested in a series of raids, including searches at mosques, however, all were subsequently released except for a man and woman who were charged with possession of a gun component.

However, some of those named by the couple, who remained in custody in Jordan, were among those arrested by police in the raids.

Senior officers said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told investigators that no charges could be laid because of a lack of evidence but advised that investigations continue. All are being monitored.

The couple are now on an international watch list and cannot travel to any of the countries within the European Union or to US and Canada. The couple travelled to London before going to Jordan, but are also now banned from entering the UK, although they can travel to Brazil, Venezuela and Panama which have flights to the Middle East.

In text messages to Sunday Newsday, having been asked about the couple’s statements, Minister in the Officer of the Prime Minister and Communications Minister Stuart Young said he could not comment because it was a matter of national security and part of ongoing investigations.

The Carnival raids were criticised for being an attack on Muslims, and some felt the threat was a hoax.

Last Wednesday, an AR-15, two Baretta pistols, two shotguns, a ski mask and a firearm holster were found hidden in the ceiling of the prayer room at the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen in Cunupia. Along with the guns, 23 rounds of 7.62mm ammo, 15 rounds of 9 mm ammo, 16 rounds of .40mm ammo and 15 12-gauge cartridges were discovered. The imam distanced the mosque from the find saying they were co-operating with police. The mosque was one of those searched in February but police sources said the prayer room was not searched then, and no sniffer dogs were used, “out of respect.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, at a public meeting in Barataria on Thursday, said the discovery of the guns demonstrated the Carnival threat was real.

“One of the very mosques that we had to raid at Carnival time, on credible information that the security services had, we have found within that place of worship lethal weapons, arms and ammunition....given what we found today (Thursday) in a place of worship, what do you say to, and think about those persons at Carnival time carrying on a conversation in this country that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago was anti-Muslim, and was in fact desecrating Muslim places of worship. What are they saying to us now? They’re saying to us that ‘if you know there are arms and ammunition and it have credible information that arms and ammunition are finding their way into places of worship whether it is Baptist, Orisha, Hindu or Muslim, the police musn’t act.” He said if the police took action, “loud-mouths” with personal agendas would stir up racial and religious strife.