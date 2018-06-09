Hinds: Govt going after home grabbers

LAVENTILLE West MP Fitzgerald Hinds has said Government will bring legislation to address the issue of senior citizens who were being thrown out of their homes by criminals.

“Many citizens’ homes are firebombed and people have to flee. Or they go to America for two months and return to find criminals inside their home.”

He was speaking on Thursday night at a People’s National Movement public meeting at Barataria Community Centre as part of the campaign for the July 6 by-elections in Barataria and Belmont East.

He said legislation was being prepared to make this activity a criminal offence and if someone is occupying a house with no deed they could be arrested and be sentenced to five years in jail. Hinds said this matter receiving the immediate attention of the Cabinet.

“Make it quick,” a man from the crowd shouted.

Hinds said crime was a burdensome and challenging situation which was no longer associated with east Port of Spain, which was part of his constituency, but was all over TT including “some of the most horrific incidents.”

He called for the courts to implement stricter fines and swifter proceedings in criminal matters. Hinds expressed concern about recent cases including one where a magistrate fined a man $2,500 for a gun when these weapons cost “about $7,000.” He also expressed concern about a case involving “millions” in cocaine and a “slap on the wrist.”

“We need to have a better sentencing policy so when the police do their work (the perpetrators) will not get a slap on the wrist.”

Hinds was possibly referring to the case of Anthony Rodriguez who was charged for possession of $1.56 million worth of cocaine and was fined $17,000.