Blazers crowned Tobago Netball League champs

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

HAVING already captured the title with a match to spare, five-time champions Blazers, closed their Tobago Netball League campaign with a comfortable 37-19 victory over last year’s winners, Police Alpha, in the women’s division, on Thursday.

It completed the Blazers’ unbeaten run this season, which followed their 35-26 victory against Matrix in the penultimate match three days earlier.

It was the second match of a triple-header and a high-quality affair officiated by top TT Netball Association (TTNA) umpires from around the country.

National standout defensive player, Kemba Duncan, led by example and with her display, forced numerous turnovers. Both she and Avanelle Baird made life difficult for the Matrix’s Janelle Toby and Dhalia Anthony, who could only score 26 from their combined 46 attempts.

Toby led the Matrix with 13 from 20 efforts, while Anthony netted 13 from 26.

Blazers, however, could have won by an even wider margin but for an off day from goal shoot Abeni Taylor, who missed a number of close range efforts and finished on 25 from 38 attempts.

Versatile goal attack Mauriscia Nicholson was on her game, however, and sunk 10 from her 14 attempts.

Police Alpha, league winners last year, were forced to settle for third, while winless Star Seekers finished last.

The final match of Monday’s triple header was the men’s title decider between two unbeaten teams, Take Dat and Matrix.

The five-team Championship decider came to an abrupt end in the third quarter, however, as a heavy downpour ensued. At that point, Take Dat was in control with an 11-point lead. The match was completed two days later with Take Dat increasing its lead by four more to take the match 35-21.

In the first match, the Police men’s team trounced SSS Marlins 45-14.

The results meant Take Dat were crowned champions of the Men’s Division with Matrix and Police finishing runners-up and third place, respectively.