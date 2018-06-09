Bascombe, Cougars shine at NAAA Juniors
FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD prodigy Shaniqua Bascombe stole the show on the opening day of the NGC NAAA National Junior Championships, yesterday, easing to the Girl’s Under-17 100m gold, her second medal of the day, in 11.59 seconds.
It was her second gold on the day, which followed her U-17 100m hurdles victory. The two-day event is being staged at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.
Bascombe’s second incredible run, the 100m final, saw her rewrite her personal best with a considerable upgrade from her previous best of 11.75 seconds, recorded in May.
It also saw the Cougars star ease below the qualifying standard (11.80) for next month’s IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Finland.
Earlier on, Bascombe clocked 15.19 seconds in the U-17 100m hurdles, leaving runner-up Kaizan Panthers’ Shanika (16.28 seconds) in the dust. The last event on the day saw Timothy Frederick (Simplex) and Kion Benjamin (Memphis Pioneers) dip under the qualifying standard of 10.55 seconds for the 100m event at the World U-20 Championships.
Frederick took gold in 10.41 seconds, followed by Benjamin who clocked 10.52. Action continues today at 9 am and closes with relays at just after 6 pm.
Select Results
Girls
Under-20
400m Dash
1st- Iantha Wright (Mercury), 56.62
2nd- Shania LeMatrie (Rebirth), 57.75
3rd- Dianne Hamilton (Palo Seco), 59.14
High Jump
1st- Camile Lewis (Silver Bullets), 1.63m
2nd- Safiya John (Kaizen Panthers), 1.55m
Hurdles 100m (0.84m)
1st- Aquilla St Louis (DPAC), 14.76
2nd- Chezia Phillip (Toco Titans), 14.85
3rd- Safiya John (Kaizen Panthers), 15.72
Under-17
100m Dash
1st- Shaniqua Bascombe (Cougars), 11.59
2nd- Leah Bertrand (Simplex), 12.02
3rd- Reece Webster (Concorde), 12.25
Javelin 500g
1st- Tehealia Kennedy (Zenith), 35.54m
2nd- Beyonce Moses (Rss Phoenix), 28.88m
3rd- Celine Issac (Toco Tafac), 25.82m
400m Dash
1st- Rae-Anne Serville (Memphis Pioneers), 55.31
2nd- Nicola Pesnell (Memphis Pioneers), 58.91
3rd- Malika Coutain (PFNJ), 59.40
Hurdles 100m (0.76m)
1st- Shaniqua Bascombe (Cougars), 15.19
2nd- Shanika Belfon (Kaizan Panthers),16.28
3rd- Tricia Tennant (Rss Phoenix), 19.92
1500m run
1st- Abrielle Baynes (Jubilee Stars), 5:36.68
2nd- Kaylay John (PFNJ), 5:53.38
3rd- Beyonce Moses (Rss Phoenix), 5:58.58
Long Jump
1st- Jayda Williams (Simplex), 5.24m
2nd- Patrice Richards (Neon Wolves), 5.07m
3rd- Celine Issac (Toco Tafac), 4.45m
Pole Vault
1st- Celine Issac (Toco Tafac), 1.75m
2nd- Shade Guy (Toco Tafac), 1.60m
3rd- Melonie Welsh (Toco Tafac), 1.45m
Under-15
100m Dash
1st- Karessa Kirton (Cougars), 12.37
2nd- Jaycelle Bailey (PFNJ), 12.55
3rd- Jernissa Kadoo (Simplex), 12.59
400m Dash
1st- Natasha Fox (PFNJ), 56.84
2nd- Octavia Cambridge (Cougars), 1:00.46
3rd- Atiya Croal (Memphis Pioneers), 1:00.88
Shot Put 3kg
1st- Ashanti Marcelle (Mercury), 11.44m
2nd- Ce’Lise Adams (Zenith), 9.11m
3rd- Aaliyah John (Cougars), 8.97m
Hurdles 60m
1st- Karessa Kirton (Cougars), 9.40
2nd- Kayla Caesar (Memphis Pioneers), 9.51
3rd- Naomi Pierce (Memphis Pioneers), 10.32
1000m Run
1st- Christiemarie Maharaj (Silver Bullets), 3:15.15
2nd- Octavia Cambridge (Cougars), 3:18.11
3rd- Hannah Heath (Cheetahs), 3:27.51
Javelin (400g)
1st- Ce’lise Adams (Zenith), 25.75m
2nd- Tyler Shears (Toco Tafac), 22.72m
3rd- Aaliyah Smith (Cougars), 22.61m
Boys
Under-20
100m Dash
1st- Timothy Frederick (Simplex), 10.41
2nd- Kion Benjamin (Memphis Pioneers), 10.52
3rd- Ako Hislop (Kaizen Panthers), 10.56
400m
1st- Onal Mitchell (PFNJ), 47.41
2nd- Jaden St Louis (Cougars), 48.26
3rd- Jabari Fox (PFNJ), 48.41
1500m Run
1st- Aarin Simon (Memphis Pioneers), 4:16.36
2nd- Genesis Joseph (Health Olympians), 4:17.42
3rd- Jediael Walters (Kaizen Panthers), 4:20.11
Shot Put 6kg
1st- Konnel Jacob (Jaguars), 16.39m
2nd- Randolph Issac (Burnley), 13.75m
3rd- Clarence Hannibal (Falcons), 13.64m
Hurdles 110m (0.99m)
1st- Tyrese Rawlins (Neon Wolves), 14.99
2nd- Kelsey Daniel (Kaizen Panthers), 15.50
3rd- Franklyn Stanislaus (Kaizen Panthers), 15.55
Long Jump
1st- Jaydon Antoine (Neon Wolves), 7.00m
2nd- Giovanni Elder (Zenith), 6.65m
3rd- Shaquille Benjamin (Zenith), 6.50m
Under-17
400m Dash
1st- Saeed Pompey (Morvant Jets), 49.98
2nd- Malachi Heywood (PFNJ), 50.17
3rd- Andrew Bravo (Cougars), 51.41
Hurdles 110m (0.91m)
1st- Justin Guy (Kaizen Panthers), 14.76
2nd- Rinaldo Moore (Memphis Pioneers), 15.55
3rd- Brian Morris (Cougars), 15.63
1500m Run
1st- Wesley Rampersad (Palo Seco), 4:31.45
2nd- Tichard McKellar (EFA), 4:32.49
3rd- Nkosi Toney (Pentecostal L&L), 4:37.64
Discus Throw (1.5kg)
1st- Ronell Joefield (Zenith), 35.43m
2nd- Haile Burgess (Zenith), 32.39m
3rd- Israel McNish (Striders), 31.50m
Under-15
100m Dash
1st- Jesaiah Greenidge (Concorde), 11.66
2nd- Naeem Nelson (Simplex), 11.86
3rd- Jorvan Westfield (Cougars), 12.02
Hurdles 80m
1st- Keone John (Memphis Pioneers), 12.07
2nd- Antwon Frederick (Cougars), 12.11
3rd- Darius Joseph (Abilene), 12.27
1200m Run
1st- Khaylon Antoine (Cougars), 3:40.75
2nd- Tafari Waldron (Cougars), 3:43.44
3rd- Jabari Ross (Pentecostal L&L), 3:44.93