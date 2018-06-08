Woman, 23, on charge of assaulting girl, 4

Solange Mohammed

TWO weeks after a video of a four-year-old girl with a swollen black eye went viral on social media, a 23-year-old Mayaro woman appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate.

The woman, Solange Mohammed of Ortoire Village, Mayaro was charged with willfully assaulting a child under section (4) of the Children Act.

On Thursday, Mohammed was taken before a Sangre Grande magistrate and the charge was read to her that on May 25, she wilfully assaulted the girl at Mayaro.

It is alleged that the woman cuffed the child in the face.

The video that went viral on Facebook showed a child in a car explaining to an adult how she received injuries to her face. Police from the Child Protection Unit intervened and child was taken away from the Mayaro house to the Mayaro Health Facility, where she was treated and discharged.

The woman was later arrested at a house a Mayaro and taken into police custody.

According to the act under which Mohammad was charged, a person who wilfully assaults a child in a manner to cause injury faces a maximum fine of $10,000 on conviction on indictment. In default, he or she faces a two-year jail term. On summary conviction, the offender faces a fine of $5,000 or six months’ imprisonment.

The magistrate granted Mohammed $40,000 surety bail and transferred the matter to the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court to June 12.