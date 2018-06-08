TTEC lights up Arima Velodrome

Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte (back row, centre), switches on the lights at its commissioning at the Arima Velodrome. Looking on are Minister of Education Anthony Garcia; Mayor of Arima Lisa Morris-Julian; Deputy Permanent Secretary of Public Ultilities, Beverly Khan; officials of TTEC and cyclists from Madonna Wheelers.

Arima’s premier sport and special events facility, the Arima Velodrome, is the latest venue in the country to benefit from TTEC’s ongoing public lighting programme of parks and recreational spaces throughout the country.

The 96- bulb lighting system mounted on four 100-foot poles, was officially commissioned by Public Utilities Minister Senator Robert Le Hunte, who granted approval for the upgrade project in mid-March this year, in time for the Easter Cycling Classic.

An in-house team of engineers and crews from TTEC’s Public Lighting Department took charge of the replacement of the previous obsolete lighting fixtures.

In commissioning the newly upgraded lighting system, the Public Utilities Minister urged all users of the facility to be prudent and conserve electricity by keeping the lights off when they are not in use, always mindful of the fact that there is a cost to energy consumption.

Minister Le Hunte expressed the hope that the Arima Velodrome will become the mecca for sporting and recreational activity that it once was.

The 460m illuminated cycle track and infield has long been a popular choice for hosting local and international sporting events as well as entertainment activities.

Also speaking at the lights commissioning ceremony, Arima Mayor and Councillor Lisa Morris-Julian was high in praise for the TTEC team which executed the project in record time.

She noted that Arima was given a tremendous boost with the installation of the new lighting system.

Also speaking at the commissioning ceremony was TTEC’s Deputy Chairman, Glenford Cyrille.

The project was completed at a cost of $800,000.