Teen charged with guard’s murder

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged with the murder of security guard Kurt Monticeux who was shot during a robbery attempt at a mall in Arima.

A release from the Police Service today, stated that the teen was expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate for the murder which took place on January 13. The boy was also charged with robbery with violence, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on Thursday.

Monticeux, 48, of Maloney was on duty at Church’s Chicken in the O’Meara Plaza when two assailants entered, one armed with a gun, and announced a hold up. As the assailants were exiting the establishment, the gunman fire several shots at the victim. Monticeux was taken to hospital where he died.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Shaun Craig and Sgt Hezron Lynch, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 2. The boy was charged by Cpl Aslim Hosein.