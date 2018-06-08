Sustainable construction through the use of codes and standards

ASTM International Roadshow on Sustainable Construction: (Fourth from right) Norris Herbert, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, poses for photos with fellow attendees of the Trinidad edition of the 2018 ASTM International Roadshow on Sustainable Construction, held at TT Bureau of Standards, Trincity Industrial Estate, Macoya on June 6, 2018. PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY.

Recent natural disasters in the Caribbean and Latin America have increased demand for more resilient and sustainable buildings, says Norris Herbert, permanent secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

"The increasing demand for more resilient and sustainable buildings in a region faced with catastrophic natural disasters, including devastating hurricanes, is indicative of the timeliness of this intervention. We have within the Caribbean Community (Caricom) several countries still grappling with the effects of damaged homes and other public infrastructure and utilities from recent devastation."

Herbert spoke about the importance of sustainable construction standards while addressing the ASTM International Road Show 2018 on June 6. The theme of the event was Sustainable construction through the use of codes and standards.

ASTM International (ASTM) is an international standards organisation that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services.

Held at the TT Bureau of Standards' (TTBS) office, Trincity Industrial Estate, Macoya, the event is part of a June 4-8 Caribbean Roadshow.

ASTM held a roadshow in Jamaica from June 4-5, followed by Trinidad on June 6 and finally, the June 7-8 edition in Guyana.

The roadshow includes outreach, training and education, focused on the growing use of ASTM International standards and International Code Council (ICC) codes. The team will highlight long-standing Caribbean partnerships and focus on how standards and codes are the foundation for quality and safety in construction projects. Activities also include industry workshops and meetings with high-profile groups.

Herbert said the outreach and sensitisation focus of the roadshow "will ultimately assist the beneficiary countries of TT, Jamaica and Guyana achieve some objectives on their respective economic and sustainable development agendas.

He added, given TT's commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the ASTM roadshow is also significant because it highlights the role of standards for sustainable construction.

"This roadshow will undoubtedly create a platform for discussion and contribute to standards as a fundamental element for ensuring quality and safety in construction projects," the PS said.