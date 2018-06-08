SRP detained for ‘unauthorised signature’

A Special Reserve Police constable with more than ten years’ service who was assigned to the Northern Division, was detained yesterday by the Professional Standards Bureau in connection with allegations he took a bribe to sign a copybook belonging to a man charged with a narcotic offence.

The man was granted bail on condition that he report to the police station where the constable worked so that it could be signed daily.

Sources revealed that the man sent his mother to the police station with a medical certificate claiming her son was sick and was unable to come to the station for the book to be signed by an officer.

The constable allegedly spoke with the woman with the certificate and signed the book.

The matter was reported to the PSB, which led to the constable being detained early yesterday.

He was taken to the Central Police Station and put in a cell pending further investigations.