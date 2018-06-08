Rambharat: Safeguards in Land Tribunal

AGRICULTURE Minister Clarence Rambharat yesterday disagreed with Opposition Senator Wade Mark about potential abuse of power in the Land Tribunal. Rambharat made his observations during debate on the Land Tribunal (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2017 in the Senate on Thursday.

Earlier in the sitting, Mark claimed lay assessors mentioned in the legislation would be under the direction of Cabinet. He alleged the, “hand of the executive gets into the activities and personnl” of the tribunal. Mark insisted the bill needed a special majority for passage.

However Rambharat the opportunities for interference by anyone has been addressed, “by clear provisions” in the legislation.

Rambharat observed that discussions about the roles of the President, Judicial and Legal Services Commission, tenure and experience of tribunal members constituted a “platinum Senator Mark” model.”