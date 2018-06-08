Private Schools to get $$ for SEA students

THE Ministry of Education will be in discussions with the Association of Principals of Private Secondary Schools, to assess how much of a bigger payout can be made to private secondary schools who take on SEA students at the government's behest.

In a release sent to the media yesterday Newsday was told that the Ministry met with a delegation from the association yesterday, and during their meeting it was agreed that it is necessary to reconsider the current fees being paid, and will call forward a technical team to start discussions on the matter.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said that since an agreement was made between the association and Government in 2005, private schools have been a major assistant in ensuring that children get quality secondary education.

“Our students are getting access to education because these private schools are opening their doors to the students through the SEA exam. One of the planks of this ministry is that we must provide access to an education, and access to quality education.” Garcia said yesterday.

Garcia added that the current stipend of $1200 per student per term, is not enough to provide the necessary quality of education that the ministry desires for all students, but with current economic restraints the ministry still has to be mindful of where it allocates its funds.

It was agreed at the meeting that a technical team should be put together to ascertain the needs of the private schools as it concerns taking in SEA students, and come up with a manageable figure.

It was also agreed that any determinations made by the team will be brought forward to parliament for approval.