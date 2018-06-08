Port police agitate for wage increase

THE Port of Spain port police who have been clamouring for a salary increase, with the last being in 2011, say that since the authorities do not care about their hard work, they will make their voices heard when the US Coast Guard comes to Trinidad to examine operations of the local ports later this month.

Sources within the Port Police Association say they will be performing in keeping with the tools and equipment provided. Newsday was told that every June, US Coast Guard officers come to Trinidad’s ports to examine and determine whether or not the facilities are suitable for US ships to dock.

Sources said this inspection is a vital exercise as it would determine the rate at which trade is done.

Sources added that along with having an outdated pay scheme, the Port Police have to grapple with negligence on the part of the authorities in providing them with basic supplies with which to carry out their functions properly.

“A good example is that more than 40 percent of the officers at the port are not in uniform, because of breach in the contract between the Estate Police Association and the Port Authority.

We are supposed to receive uniforms annually but in the past ten years, we have only received uniforms three times.

Most of the officers you see in uniform would have purchased part of or their entire uniform,” said a source.

Attempts to get a response from officials at the Port Authority proved futile.