Police arrest casino shooter

The 28-year-old gunman who walked into a Curepe casino last Saturday shot two security guards and casually walked away was arrested at his Mc Shine Lands home shortly after 8.30 am by officers of the Fort Chacon post.

The man who was looking at television tried to run away when the police led by Sergeant Seales, Cpls Thomas and Gunness, PCs Ali, Walker, Roberts and Williams surrounded his home.

The suspect armed himself with the same pistol he had used to shoot the two security guards and attempted to fire at the officers but they overpowered him.

The man’s house was searched for other illegal arms and ammunition but nothing was found.

He was taken into custody by officers of the St Joseph CID and transferred to the Central Police Station where he was placed in a cell.