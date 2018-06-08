Police acting on gang war fear

AMID fears of an outbreak of gang warfare in a recent cycle of tit-for-tat killings involving gangs from North and Central Trinidad, Supt Richard Smith of the police Central Division told Newsday of increased police measures to try to prevent any such outbreak.

“We have stepped up patrols in the areas affected by gang warfare. We are looking to do some exercises to try to capture people on outstanding warrants.

Some of the people involved in gang warfare are wanted on warrants for shootings and woundings and other offences.”

Police were also searches houses for guns, he said. Smith hoped to keep up the presence of patrols in those areas.

“We are asking members of the public if they see any suspicious activity. could you please call the police at our numbers.

He said he was not at liberty to discuss some of the other activities.

Smith said the police will be meeting people involved in gangs to try to speak to them.

“Those are some of the measures we are doing in Central Division. We’ll have meetings with different divisions so we can share ideas.”