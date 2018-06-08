Mahabir is latest TTCB member to resign

Baldath Mahabir.

BALDATH Mahabir is the latest TT Cricket Board (TTCB) member to resign from the local cricket body.

A source confirmed with Newsday Mahabir resigned from his position as an executive member of the TTCB at the last board meeting held last month.

Details of his resignation are not clear, as calls to Mahabir’s phone yesterday went unanswered. The news of Mahabir’s resignation comes after former CEO of the TTCB Suruj Ragoonath confirmed his resignation with Newsday in the middle of May. Financial constraints facing the TTCB led to the resignation of Ragoonath, as the former CEO was asked to remain in the position for a reduced salary.

However, Ragoonath and the TTCB could not come to an agreement which led to the resignation of the former national and West Indies opening batsman.