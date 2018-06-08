Leases to be rescinded from land grabbers

Agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat says farmers in Orange Grove are being made to pay approximately $30,000 to land grabbers who lay claim to state lands

Rambharat says a cabinet note to distribute leases to those land grabbers in 2015 will be rescinded.

Rambharat says the 200 names on that cabinet note are not legitimate farmers.

He says there are people in his own ministry who control state lands and collect money from farmers for use of Orange Grove lands.

Rambharat is currently addressing former Caroni 1975 employees at a lease distribution ceremony at the ministry's Chaguanas headquarters.

This story will be updated throughout the day.