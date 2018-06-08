Latapy on the attack TT youth coach hits ‘unprofessional’ TTFA boss

Russell Latapy

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

UNDER-17 men’s national coach Russell Latapy has accused TT Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams of behaving in an unprofessional manner as it related to a lack of communication and non-payment of salaries and perks owed to him and the management team.

Newsday was forwarded an email issued yesterday by Latapy which was addressed to John-Williams. The email was copied to the TTFA technical director, general secretary and board members. In the email, Latapy queried the TTFA chief’s failure to address the matter of unpaid salaries during his tenure as head coach of the U-17 team.

“I write again in regard to the outstanding salary and car allowance payments. I’ve been emailing and calling you daily, with little or no response,” the former TT and FC Porto midfielder wrote.

“This is unprofessional and unacceptable at best, as you have not acknowledged any communications regarding team matters, nor outstanding salaries and allowances. On the rare occasion you have accepted my call, it is brief with the promise to return the call to address my outstanding payments and matters pertaining to my team, which to date I still await,” he added.

In April, John-Williams injured himself after falling and hurting his ribs. Newsday was told by the TTFA that the accident took place at John-Williams’ home. The TTFA head has been recovering at his home, and with a medical clearance, he has since missed an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), where he was expected to be questioned by board members about the TTFA’s financial statements, his involvement in the Home of Football project, the financial status of the project and other matters. The rescheduled EGM is carded for next Wednesday.

“This has been occurring before your unfortunate incident, and now you have left me with little recourse, but to copy the Technical Director, General Secretary and Board members in this communication to you,” Latapy wrote.

Latapy could not be reached for further comment yesterday.

However, Newsday contacted National Super League president and board member Keith Look Loy, who has been vocal in asking for transparency in financial matters of the TTFA. He also said if information is not forthcoming he would seek assistance from the police. Asked what steps the board will take if John-Williams fails to attend the EGM, Look Loy said: “We will elect a chairperson and proceed with business. Motions on a range of financial issues will be tabled.” He added that there may be a motion of no confidence calling on John-Williams and his officers to resign.

“Where is the FIFA and sponsorship money going?” Look Loy asked.