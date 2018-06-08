King ousts top seed in women’s semi

Anya King, during a match in the Shell Tranquility Open Tennis Tournament last February.

THIRD SEED Anya King advanced to the women’s singles final in the Bmobile National Open Tennis Championship after stunning top seed Carlista Mohammed 6-1, 6-4 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, yesterday.

King continued her top form from the previous day when she defeated Emma Rose Trestrail for the first time. The former national Under-18 champion will play into tomorrow’s final against the other semi-final winner, Shennelle Mohammed.

Shennelle was even more ruthless on the court, as she breezed past Bridgette Garcia 6-0, 6-2. It was anticlimactic for Garcia, who raised expectations with a stunning come-from-behind win over third seeded Yin Lee Assang on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles semi-finals, Nabeel Mohammed made light work of Jerome Ward, winning 6-1, 6-2, while former tennis player of the year, Vaughn Wilson got past Akiel Duke 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a gruelling duel.

Later on, Carlista paired with Assang against Trevine Sellier and Keneel Teesdale in the women’s doubles semi-finals, which finished after press time.

The other semi-final featured Shennelle and Emma-Rose Trestrail versus King and Victoria Koylass.

The men’s doubles semi-finals were also played last night.

Nabeel and Wilson were up against Keshan Moonasar and Adam Ramkissoon, with Richard Chung and Ward due to face Duke and Javier Lewis.

In the veterans singles final, Richard McLetchie retired with a twisted ankle while his match with Kendall Cuffy was locked at 1-1.