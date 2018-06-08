Joseph cracks his second CSL century Expert All Stars post biggest total as…

CENTURY MAKERS: Experts All Stars’ Saiba Batoosingh, left, and Mbeka Joseph, lift their bats after big knocks in the Central Super League T20.

SHERDON PIERRE

Mbeke Joseph cracked his second century of the Executive Upholstery Central Super League to lead his team Experts All Stars to the largest total of the season when action continued at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville.

Joseph’s breezy innings of 103 runs came off just 40 balls and included 15 fours and five sixes. His hitting partner Saiba Batoosingh played a similar innings, blazing 101 from 41 balls with a half of dozen fours and sixes. The Experts posted the highest ever total in the tournament’s history with a mammoth 290/8 in their 20 overs. Despite the carnage shared by the batsmen, LLB Combine All Stars 1 bowler Reza Mohammed still manage impressive figures of three wickets for 22 runs.

In order to be victorious, Combine had to do something extra special, but they weren’t up for the challenge, managing only 159/5 before the overs expired. TT Red Force wicket-keeper batsman, Amir Jangoo, top scored with 57 runs, comprising of four boundaries and four maximums. Experts’ bowlers Mark Deyal and Christopher Vincent captured a wicket each. The 17-year-old Joseph was awarded the man of the match for his team’s comfortable 131-run victory.

Lining up for All Apaches, Evin Lewis made his mark in his first match of the tournament, with a blistering 69 runs of 26 balls (4 fours, 8 sixes) against Barrackpore United. Ihiley Smith top scored with a brisk 70 runs, containing four boundaries and seven sixes, to give his team a winning total of 237/7 from their allotted overs. Barrackpore United best bowlers were Adrian Cooper (2/30) and Brent Harriot (2/33).

Barrackpore had a commendable effort in their run chase, reaching 188 before being bowled out in the 19th over to give Apaches a 49-run victory. Akiel Cooper top scored with 47 runs (4 fours, 3 sixes) and Harriot contributed 44 runs (3 fours, 1 six). Expert All Stars lead Group A with six points, followed by Mystery XI and Channa Super Kings who are also on the same amount of points but an inferior run rate. Bamboo All Stars are the leaders in Group B with eight points, followed by Barrackpore United and Royal Strikers XI who are both tied on four points.

Mbeki Joseph is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 258 runs, followed by Nicholas Pooran (207 runs) and Kieron Pollard with 204 runs.

Terrance Hinds is the leading wicket-taker with eight scalps, followed by Joshua Stewart and Mark Deyal who are tied with seven wickets.