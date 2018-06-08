Deportee fined for device to smoke cocaine

SAN Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine today fined a fruit vendor $800 for having a device used to smoke cocaine.

Dexter Percy, a 55-year-old deportee from the US, pleaded guilty.

PC Ramsubhag and other members of the Southern Division Task Force saw him acting suspiciously on Wednesday at Leotaud Street in San Fernando. They searched him and found the device.

Speaking with a US accent, Percy told the magistrate he had seven children.

On hearing his accent, the magistrate enquired if he had been deported.

“Apparently so, yes ma’am,” Percy responded.

Asked how long he had been abusing cocaine, Percy replied: “I had issues for a while.”

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said that at about 7.30 pm, police searched Percy and found the device in his left front pants pocket.

He has two previous convictions, one for having cocaine and the other a traffic offence.