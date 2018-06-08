Breaking
13,454 electors to vote Barataria and Belmont East Retired Coast Guard Officer receives assistance after fire La Romaine robbers luring victims with online car ads and fake profiles Feeles: Retract your statement AG Relatives of Cirn Joseph: He was no gangster
N Touch
Friday 8 June 2018
follow us
News

Deportee fined for device to smoke cocaine

SAN Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine today fined a fruit vendor $800 for having a device used to smoke cocaine.

Dexter Percy, a 55-year-old deportee from the US, pleaded guilty.

PC Ramsubhag and other members of the Southern Division Task Force saw him acting suspiciously on Wednesday at Leotaud Street in San Fernando. They searched him and found the device.

Speaking with a US accent, Percy told the magistrate he had seven children.

On hearing his accent, the magistrate enquired if he had been deported.

“Apparently so, yes ma’am,” Percy responded.

Asked how long he had been abusing cocaine, Percy replied: “I had issues for a while.”

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said that at about 7.30 pm, police searched Percy and found the device in his left front pants pocket.

He has two previous convictions, one for having cocaine and the other a traffic offence.

Comments

Reply to this story

News

UTT campuses to close

JOB cuts and the closure of several campuses of the University of Trinidad and Tobago…