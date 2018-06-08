Cadiz: Imbert crossed the line

Stephen Cadiz

Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have “crossed the line,” former Transport Minister Stephen Cadiz has said, by dragging his company’s name “through the mud,” with their allegations Thursday night of his alleged misconduct in office.

“We will assess what was said and how damaging it was, if at all, on our business, our employees and our customers,” Cadiz told reporters at a Clean Energy Conference at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business Friday. He added that he would not comment further on Imbert’s and Rowley’s statements until he’s looked into it more, but did not rule out legal action.

At a PNM meeting in Barataria Thursday night, Imbert alluded to Cadiz’s time as Transport Minister, when a company he founded and was once a director, had received a contract for maintenance of four Water Taxis.

“I don’t know what sparked this whole thing. They have their own reason but you aren’t going to drag my name or my company’s name through the mud. He mentioned my son and my wife. What is he doing calling my family’s name in his business? They aren’t public figures. If you have a problem with me call me up,” he said.

Cadiz was adamant that there was no conflict of interest during his two-year stint as Transport Minister from 2013 to 2015. His company, Tropical Power Ltd, was established in 1987, he said, and done business with every government since then. He said he had recused himself from the company during the five years he was a government minister.

“The Ministry of Transport had nothing to do with any contract, especially for works being done for the National Infrastructural Development Company (NIDCO). As minister, I had absolutely nothing to do with NIDCO. The Minister of Transport’s responsibility was the management of passenger loads and the day to day,” he said.

He then turned on Imbert’s private business dealings. “In the same way Mr Imbert in his private capacity as a construction person has been involved in construction all over this country, whether out of government and outside it, he has a responsibility to his company. You can’t just close it for five years and start back. There’s a process. When I came into office in 2010 I divested all of (my company attachments). I had nothing to do with my company for five years. If Mr Imbert has anything to support his statements last night well them I welcome it,” Cadiz said.

A lot of what was said was political talk, Cadiz said, and as a public figure and politician he accepted that. “But when you start dragging my name, my company’s name, my employees’ names through the mud, then we’re talking a horse of a different colour.”