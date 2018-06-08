Baking up some history Presidential cakes by TTHTI students (b4)

Gerard Cox butter sculpture shows the first female president.

GARY CARDINEZ

JUST about 70 students of the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI), located at Hilltop Lane, Airways Road, Chaguaramas, showed off their skills in the garde manger (butter, dough and Ice ) baking and pastry classes for their examination.

The theme Showcase of Pieces featured former president of TT, George Maxwell Richards and President Paula-Mae Weekes in the garde manger category and Movies from Disney World in the cake category on Wednesday.

The ten students working with cake created pieces from movies such as 101 Dalmatians, Mulan, Aladdin, Tangled, Brave, Monsters Inc, Up and Pocahontas.

To the ordinary viewer it was not just the pieces on display but the history to go with each piece. The students went all out with their research and came up tops for the occasion.

According to Vergiss Lovelace former TTHTI student and now lecturer, “I am very pleased with the pieces on display, the students truly went all out. They did their research and came up with fantastic displays.”

Lovelace was also a judge in the ice and dough categories.

Listening to the students explain their pieces was very interesting as they revealed all the history they discovered about the two presidents. The pieces showed Richards was of Amerindian heritage, a chemical engineer, principal of UWI and his love for agriculture among other things.

Weekes’ life was portrayed as a runner, a lawyer, a judge, a graduate of Bishop Anstey High School where at age 17 she won best dress on her prom night and much more.

Here are some of the students’ pieces for their examinations.