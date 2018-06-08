Bail denied for man charged with having fake money

MAYARO magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran yesterday denied bail to a 37-year-old labourer for allegedly having counterfeit US and TT cash.

Candel Kern Pierre, of St Anns Village in Mayaro, allegedly had 29 TT$10 notes and two US$20 notes. Police on mobile patrol arrested him at about 2.20 am yesterday when they intercepted the car he was driving along Beaumont Road in Mayaro. They searched his Nissan Almera and allegedly found the fake money.

PC Chris Rampersad of Mayaro CID charged Pierre and hours later, he appeared before Ramsaran. He was not called upon to plead, as Rampersad laid the charge indictably.

Ramsaran denied bail and remanded Pierre into custody to reappear in court on Monday. On that day, police are expected to produce Pierre’s criminal records tracing.

Sgt Ramkaran prosecuted.