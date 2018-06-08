Breaking
Private Schools to get $$ for SEA students Cadiz: Imbert crossed the line Institute of Surveyors: President should consult ISTT when appointing valuation members of Valuation Tribunal Teen charged with guard's murder Rowley: What we give to Sandals, we give to TT
N Touch
Saturday 9 June 2018
follow us
News

Bail denied for man charged with having fake money

MAYARO magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran yesterday denied bail to a 37-year-old labourer for allegedly having counterfeit US and TT cash.

Candel Kern Pierre, of St Anns Village in Mayaro, allegedly had 29 TT$10 notes and two US$20 notes. Police on mobile patrol arrested him at about 2.20 am yesterday when they intercepted the car he was driving along Beaumont Road in Mayaro. They searched his Nissan Almera and allegedly found the fake money.

PC Chris Rampersad of Mayaro CID charged Pierre and hours later, he appeared before Ramsaran. He was not called upon to plead, as Rampersad laid the charge indictably.

Ramsaran denied bail and remanded Pierre into custody to reappear in court on Monday. On that day, police are expected to produce Pierre’s criminal records tracing.

Sgt Ramkaran prosecuted.

Comments

Reply to this story

News