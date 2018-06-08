Anthony Bourdain, chef and TV host, dead at 61

COUVA, TRINIDAD - JAN 5: Anthony Bourdain explores in Couva, Trinidad on January 5, 2017. (photo by David Scott Holloway)

Anthony Bourdain, renowned American celebrity chef and host of popular travel show, Parts Unknown, has died at age 61 of an apparent suicide.

In a statement, CNN, which broadcast Parts Unknown, confirmed Bourdain’s death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in a hotel room in Paris, France, where he had been filming his show. Bourdain’s death is the second high profile suicide this week, following beloved American fashion designer Kate Spade on Tuesday. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain has famously visited Trinidad and Tobago last year for an episode of Parts Unknown, which aired that June. While the episode featured some of the most well-known aspects of the country’s culinary culture, including shark and bake and doubles, it inadvertently started a debate about class and race when one of Bourdain’s hosts, businessman Mario Sabga-Aboud referred to the Syrian-Lebanese community in TT as the “smallest and most powerful” ethnic group in the country.