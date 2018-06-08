Aboud: Crime affects businesses nationwide

Gregory Aboud, president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants' Association

DOWNTOWN Owners and Merchant Association (DOMA) head Gregory Aboud is so far assured that the authorities have properly turned their eyes towards tackling any threatened outbreak of of gang warfare in Port of Spain, but said more must be done to tackle the scourge nationwide that may be deterring foreign investment in TT.

Recent shootings have led to fears of an impending tit-for-tat war between the Rasta City and Unruly ISIS Gangs.

Aboud welcomed assurances of measures to protect the capital city given by Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams. However he said crime has had a very bad effect on businesses nationwide, particularly those operating at night such as the restaurant and entertainment sectors. Saying lawlessness is on everyone's lips and also has harmed the country's investment climate, he said a national effort may be needed against crime. He lamented "a great apprehension" by people thinking of investing in TT.