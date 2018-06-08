64-year-old cocaine user jailed

AFTER 64-year-old Mikey Ramlogan made his third court appearance for this year for narcotic-related offences yesterday, a San Fernando magistrate sentenced him to three months in jail for having cocaine.

“It is as if you are coming here every month. You were here February, March and you are back again,” said magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine said before she passed the sentence.

Ramlogan, the father of three, appeared in the First Court, where he pleaded guilty to having one gramme of cocaine.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court that at about 8.45 pm on Wednesday, police searched Ramlogan at Cipero Street in San Fernando. They found the cocaine clenched in his left fist.

PC Samlalsingh of the Southern Division Task Force laid the charge.

Reading from his criminal record, the magistrate said he had ten previous convictions. In February, he was fined for possession of a device used to smoke cocaine.

The following month, he reappeared in court charged with having cocaine.

Ramlogan, who was unrepresented, said he formerly worked as a truck driver and wanted help with his drug problem.

In passing the sentence, Antoine said she would send a note to prison officials to let them know about his interest in rehabilitation.