UNRULY ISIS IN POS Gang-war fears as police intel reveals

THERE is growing fear that a major gang-war can erupt in the nation’s capital as senior police sources yesterday revealed their intel is that “soldiers” of the Unruly ISIS gang based in Chaguanas have come to Port of Spain bent on exacting revenge on the Rasta City gang for recent murders of Unruly ISIS members.

Sources pointed to murders in Diego Martin, Belmont, Sealots and Laventille within the past two weeks as signs of mounting tensions between the nation’s major criminal gangs - Rasta City and Unruly ISIS.

According to reports, at 3.15 pm yesterday, a man was standing at the corner of Fatima Trace in Picton Road, Laventille when a gold-coloured Toyota Vios approached him.

An occupant in the car fired several shots at the man who somehow escaped unharmed.

SHOTS AT RASTA CITY MAN

Sources confirmed that the bystander is known to police in the area as an affiliate of the Rasta City gang.

Senior officers also confirmed that the car used in the shooting was later found abandoned in Crown Trace, Laventille. Checks showed the car had been reported stolen by its owner from the Enterprise area earlier yesterday.

Officers from Port of Spain Division disclosed they received intel that the Chaguanas-based Unruly ISIS gang was in Port of Spain and preparing to wage war against Rasta City gangsters.

Newsday understands a CompStat meeting between acting Commissioner Stephen Williams, Deputy Commissioners and various divisional heads was held yesterday and one of the topics discussed was increasing violence in East Port of Spain.

LET EID PASS, THEN...

Police sources said that so far this year, there have been 28 murders committed in Port of Spain Division. Of the 28 murders, 12 victims were killed in Laventille.

Sources also revealed that the Unruly ISIS gang is waiting for the holy month of Ramadan to end and for Eid ul-Fitr celebrations next Friday, before they wage their war against Rasta City.

Last month, 17-year-old Kobe Brown aka “Bottles” was shot dead at his family’s Belle Eau Road, Belmont home by Kareem Stanislaus. According to reports, Stanislaus was later ambushed and killed by gunmen as he was attempting to leave the scene.

On Monday, reputed affiliate of the Unruly ISIS gang Kevon Joseph aka “Fish” was gunned down in the backseat of a Toyota Corolla car on Hermitage Road, Belmont. He had been granted bail on a marijuana charge hours earlier.

On Monday night, Alvin Gyam and Abraham Quamina were shot dead in the Beetham Gardens and yesterday 31-year-old labourer Cirn “Africa” Joseph was shot dead in Laventille. Police sources said they believe some of the murders to be linked in a “tit for tat” manner.

MP: IT’S UNFORTUNATE

Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce told Newsday yesterday that the recent spike in violence in the area was unfortunate, but he was confident in the police’s ability to maintain law and order.

“We have been speaking with the police and they have a hold on what is happening. We are also going into the community and trying to talk to some residents to alleviate their fears and see how else we can help.

“Some people are trying to talk about the start of gang-violence, but that is not the case.

That is not an official case from the police, unlike what people are purporting it to be,” Leonce said.

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald told Newsday she would comment on the issue, “at another time.”

ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY SEAN DOUGLAS

