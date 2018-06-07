TT prepare for USA South rugby test

TT in action against Bermuda, at the St Anthony’s College grounds, Westmoorings recently. The senior men’s team face USA South Panthers in the 2018 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Senior Men’s Championship on June 16

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

SUPPORTERS of the “Calypso Warriors” have been urged by the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) to wear red when the senior men’s national team face USA South Panthers in the 2018 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Senior Men’s Championship on June 16.

The match will take place at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair, from 4 pm. Days later, the national rugby team will fly out to the Cayman Islands to complete their participation in the four-team tournament.

Both USA South and TT are off wins from their opening matches.

Still recovering from last month’s hard-fought 27-24 win over Bermuda at St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings, the Warriors can expect a “very tough game”, according to coach Ronald Annandsingh. .

He said the team is working overtime to ensure maximum sharpness ahead of the encounter.

USA South is off a convincing 48-28 win away to Bermuda. The Panthers will host Cayman Islands in the final match on July 7.

Wins over USA South and Cayman Islands will see the Calypso Warriors win the Championship and maintain their 51st place standing in the IRB world rankings. Guyana is the highest ranked Caribbean nation at 47th.

Preceding the main event will be a Get Into Rugby (GIR) Festival for young player running from 11 am to 3 pm.

The cover charge is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.