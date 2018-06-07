Teachers absent, exams postponed

NATIONAL Certification of Secondary Schools (NCSC) exams at the La Romaine Secondary School were postponed yesterday as there were insufficient teachers to supervise the students. The exams are scheduled to take place over the next two weeks.

The Ministry of Education confirmed the mathematics exam yesterday was postponed because only about six of the 40-member teaching staff turned out for work. About 100 students also turned up at the school. A meeting was subsequently held with the principal Rajesh Sirjue and the school supervisors and it was agreed that ministry officials would be used to supervise the examinations if teachers continued to stay away. All the students would be placed in an open space which would make it easier to supervise, an official said.

Teachers walked off the Church Street, La Romaine school compound last week Tuesday after the electrical inspectorate issued a barrage of safety violations. Although they continue to stay away from school on the advice of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), the school remains opened.

Ministry officials said they cannot take the decision to close the school as that authority lies with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OSHA). OSHA said it is waiting on a report from the Educational Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) and the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) before it submits a final report.

The parent-teacher association (PTA) said it cannot understand why the institution continues to be open as, in addition to the electrical problems, an OSH team visited the school on Monday and found there is also a severe termite problem.

“What we saw made me willing to take my child and go home one time,” a PTA member said. A video of termites taken in one part of the school was circulated on social media.