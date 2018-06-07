Silent protest ahead of West Indies Test

This small group of cricket fans stage a silent protest outside the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain ahead of the first Test, in a three-match, series between WI and Sri Lanka yesterday.

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

A HANDFUL of cricket fans, led by sports and social commentator Andre Baptiste, held a silent protest outside the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, yesterday just before the start of the first Test between host West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The protest was intended to highlight what he described as the “ill-treatment of TT players” and “lack of transparency” by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) in their selection process.

A small gathering convened at 7.30 am and dispersed by about 9 am, an hour before the series bowled off. Cricket fans and passers-by stopped to offer support and chat with the group before making their way.

“My reason for the protest is related to the fact that Trinidad and Tobago players in the past have been ill-treated and I feel that the world needs to know about it; not only people in Trinidad and Tobago but the Caribbean, the ICC (International Cricket Council) and the international cricket community need to be aware,” said Baptiste. He added: “I think obviously that West Indies selectors are not independent. I fee l that they are influenced by Cricket West Indies in the selection.”

Unfazed by the few people that turned up for the protest event, Baptiste said: “given the amount of people that have come and gone, it’s been reasonable so far. We’re never going to get as much as we want but at least people are passing and there’s recognition.”

Baptiste said the silent protest will not continue today but he expects that a boycott of the series will.