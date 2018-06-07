Senior officers deny return of Unruly ISIS: They can’t come here

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

Senior officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Port of Spain Division today rejected claims that members of the Unruly ISIS gang would be coming to Port of Spain and Laventille to wage war against their Rasta City counterparts.

While they said the gang had a foothold in Laventille several years ago, they dismissed earlier reports suggesting they may be returning to seek revenge for reputed members and affiliates who were killed in Belmont, Beetham and Laventille over the past two weeks.

"They can't come back here. Years ago they used to operate and do their thing but we put the pressure on them and they eventually left. We essentially ran them out of Laventille.

"Some of them come back to visit their relatives or whatever but they can't stay. We (the police) are always on the ground so when we see people we don't recognise as the usual residents we stop and talk to them."