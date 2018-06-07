Retired Coast Guard Officer receives assistance after fire

Retired Coast Guard Officer Neville Stewart is calling for help after his Malabar home was destroyed by fire earlier this year.

AFTER visiting Newsday's Port of Spain office to share his plight, retired Coast Guard Petty Officer Neville Stewart has received assistance from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, according to a release.

According to the release, Stewart's story attracted the attention of Minister Cherrie -Ann Crichlow-Cockburn, who has since been in contact with Stewart's MP Ancil Antoine and are seeking to coordinate renovation works for the retired seaman.

Newsday contacted Stewart on Wednesday who confirmed, that he has received assistance in the form of a $15,000 grant to take to a hardware to purchase the necessary materials to begin reconstruction on his home. He said he was grateful for the assistance and would not give up.

"I received the cheque and while I'm grateful. I'm cautious to see what is going to happen next, because I was asked to visit the Ministry's office on Friday. So for now I'm just going to have to wait and see."

The release added that the ministry is also awaiting additional information from Stewart, in order to proceed with processing of additional assistance as well as household items.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services also reaffirmed it's commitment to alleviating the plight of all vulnerable persons during times of distress, resulting from man-made or natural disasters. On the afternoon of January 3, Stewart, his three sons and their wives were left homeless after an electrical fire began in one of the bedrooms, quickly engulfing his entire house.

Just after the blaze began, Stewart said he rushed in to salvage documents from his bedroom, including academic certificates, family photos and commendations from his days as a seaman. Stewart is living with a friend in Enterprise, Chaguanas and said while he is grateful for the assistance, he does not want to become a burden to his friend. The fire has left him depressed, he said, as he no longer has close communications with his sons and his grandchildren.