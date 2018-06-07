Breaking
News

Religious leaders for "major announcement"

THE heads of the major religious bodies are set to make a "major announcement" at a joint press conference next Monday at Archbishop's House in Port of Spain.

A press release sent by RebuildTT, which calls itself a newly formed NGO (non-governmental organisation) announced this joint press conference and indicated that those to speak are leaders of the majority of TT's religious bodies.

They include Archbishop of PoS, Charles Jason Gordon; Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Satnarayan Maharaj; President of the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jammat Association (ASJA), Yacoob Ali; President of the Council of Evangelical Churches, Dr Desmond Austin;

Seventh-day Adventist Church (Caribbean Union Conference), Dr. Clive Dottin and President of the Faith-Based Ministries, Pastor Winston Mansingh. The press conference has been scheduled for 2 pm.

