Rambharat: Squatters have nothing to fear from this Govt

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat.

AGRICULTURE Minister Clarence Rambharat says there has been rampant squatting on environmentally sensitive areas but the State would not remove established communities.

He was contributing to debate yesterday on an act to amend the Land Adjudication Act 2000.

Rambharat said Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika, in his previous contribution, had suggested Government go into squatting areas in Point Fortin for example and consult the people about issues related to the legislation. Rambharat said, however, that there was no need for further consultation.

“Squatters have no need to fear under this Government.”

He said squatting was rampant in forest reserves, environmentally sensitive areas and land identified for public purposes. He added the bill made it clear there were no rights for people who would squat on these areas. “What happens to the people already there? In several parts of this country squatting or illegal occupation is so endemic and so entrenched that the State must continue the process of regularisation in order to deal with those people who occupy the land.”

He said that while everyone would like these areas cleared of illegal occupants and illegal structures it was unrealistic. He added that the State has not been doing a good job of protecting these areas from illegal occupation.

He said in 2,674 acres of forest reserve bounded by the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation there was intense residential squatting and some people had been there for 40 and 50 years, while others were more recent.