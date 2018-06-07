Pundit urges citizens to protect themselves

PRAYERS: Relatives of Radica Baldeo perform final rights at her funeral yesterday at Garth Road, Williamsville. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

FOUR days after a man died from a beating by vigilante residents of Oropune Gardens in Piarco, a pundit yesterday called on citizens to unite to protect themselves and their families from criminal elements.

“If the law of the land cannot protect you, then you need to protect yourselves and pray and ask God to give you the strength and courage,” said Pundit Ramnarine Maharaj. He did not elaborate on how citizens should do so.

Maharaj was officiating at the funeral for murdered mother of four Radica Baldeo,53, who was shot and killed with her common-law husband Dipchand Heeralal,52, at their American Flats, Kumar Village, Williamsville home last Wednesday.

On May 30, Ashdale Mc Hutchinson, 49, was beaten into a state of unconsciousness after he was accused of trying to lure a six-year-old girl away. He died on Sunday afternoon.

Maharaj said crime had reached the doorsteps of citizens.

“We must do something about it. God helps those who help themselves.”

Baldeo’s funeral was held at the home of relatives at Garth Road, Williamsville.

“You are trying to put all the pieces together to get all the answers to unanswered questions. You will ask questions like; when, how and why this had to happen.”

He said such questions would never be answered.

“This mother’s dreams were shattered.

“People must put themselves in this family’s position as if it was their child or loved one. But who really cares when homes are left broken?” He asked friends and neighbours to continue to offer support to Baldeo’s relatives.

She was also cremated at the Shore of Peace at Mosquito Creek where Heeralal was also cremated on Wednesday.

No arrests have yet been made. Police said no motive for the killings has been established.