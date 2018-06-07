Pageant to annouce 10 candidates for Miss World TT

Miss World TT 2017 Chandini Chank, centre.

THE Miss World TT Franchise Director and the team are set to proudly introduce 10 beautiful and brilliant contestants to the nation next Thursday at 6 pm. The event will be held at the Audrey Jeffers House, 22 Sweet Briar Rd, St. Clair, Port of Spain.

Following an intense two days of screening, the team conducted over four assessment phases, featuring two panels of judges, 10 young women have been selected to compete for the title of Miss World TT, and the opportunity to represent this country at the 2018 Miss World competition in China on December 8.

They shared that they have chosen a selection of highly accomplished and beautiful group of candidates. In a release by the franchise, Newsday was told experts in the pageant and fashion industries have determined that this probably one of the most competitive group of candidates in well over a decade.

The invitation-only launch event can be followed via live stream on the Miss Trinidad and Tobago World Page on Facebook.