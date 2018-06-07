Murder trial expected to start

KILLED: Darian Nedd

THE preliminary inquiry involving Roger Ragoopath, who is charged with the 2016 murder of his 14-year-old neighbour Darian Nedd, is expected to start today in the Siparia Magistrates’ Court before senior magistrate Margaret Alert.

Ragoopath is accused of chopping Nedd and setting his Otaheite, South Oropouche house on fire on March 20, 2016.

Ragoopath, 28, of Red Brick Trace, first appeared before Alert on March 29, 2016 where the charge was read to him.

The charge was laid indictably and Ragoopath was not called upon to plead.

Nedd was a Form One student of the Siparia East Secondary School.

He was laid to rest nine months after his remains were found as DNA samples to confirm his identity were sent abroad for testing.