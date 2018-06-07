Mohammed, Chung advance to National Open semis
NABEEL MOHAMMED, the second seed, and third-ranked Richard Chung advanced to the semi-final round of the men’s singles category, as the Bmobile National Open Tennis Championship continued yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Mohammed eliminated sixth seed Javier Lewis in straight sets – 6-2, 6-2 and Chung rallied from a set down to oust seventh seed Jerome Ward 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(0).
In the men’s doubles quarter-final phase, the top-ranked pair of Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson knocked out sixth seeds Dunstan De Noon and Gianluc Robinson 6-2, 7-5.
The fourth-seeded duo of Keshan Moonasar and Adam Ramkissoon whipped the fifth-seeded tandem of Che Andrews and Kristyan Valentine 6-2, 6-2. There were a pair of veteran doubles round-robin matches yesterday evening.
Kendall Cuffy and Richard McLetchie combined to defeat Dion Auguste and Rickey Villaroel 6-4, 6-4.
David Marshall and Farid Youssef overcame a stiff test from Peter Moore and Sheldon Ross to prevail 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.