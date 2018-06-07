Breaking
Thursday 7 June 2018
Man wounded while fighting bandit

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

A St Joseph man is now nursing a gunshot wound after he fought off a gun-toting bandit near his home on Wednesday night.

Basthon Andrews, was outside his home at about 9 pm, when he was approached by a man known to him, who pulled out a gun and announced he was robbing him.

The two got into a scuffle, during which the gun went off.

Andrews was grazed to the right side of his chest. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he is currently warded. His wound is said to be non life-threatening.

