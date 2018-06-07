Man shot after car shuts down near Beetham

File photo

In what is being described as a case of mistaken identity, a driver was shot and wounded when his car broke down near the Ethiopian Orthodox Church on the Priority Bus Route.

According to reports, shortly before midnight, the 25-year-old man was traveling eastwards when his car, a Nissan Tiida shut down along the Eastern Main Road. Officers confirmed the man got out of the vehicle to look under the hood and was shot at by attackers who remained hidden across the priority bus route. He was shot once in the left leg.

Officers responded to the scene and took the man to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he is receiving treatment for his wound.

Sources revealed that gangs from the Beetham may have mistaken the driver for the member of a rival gang and opened fire on him.