Inquest ordered

AN INQUEST has been ordered into the death of Chase Village father of one Parasram Gobin, who was crushed to death last week Wednesday by a male relative who was driving a dump truck. The male relative was charged with driving under the influence but no other charges were laid against him. He is currently on $20,000 bail.

Central Division Police assigned to probe the death said based on all eyewitnesses’ accounts, a decision was taken to recommend an inquest. On Tuesday, Gobin was cremated at Waterloo Cremation site after a funeral at his Joyce Road home.

The male relative who ran over him was at the funeral, but Gobin’s widow Selena Hosein was not allowed to take part in the service or to carry out any of the final rites. She told Newsday she went to Guide’s funeral home to see her husband’s body for the last time but was prevented from doing so by a male relative.

She then sought the assistance of the police, went to the Waterloo Cremation Site with two officers and was able to see her husband’s body on the pyre before he was cremated. Hosein said based on the actions of her husband’s relatives, she has now sought the protection of the police.

Last Wednesday Hosein and Gobin were liming with a male relative and others when the relative, who was driving a dump truck, threatened to plough into them. She said Gobin tried to stop the driver and held on to a mirror on the driver’s side of the truck. The driver allegedly began driving off and Gobin fell in front of one of the wheels and was crushed.