Hunt for man who raped woman, 51, in south

SOUTHERN Division police launched a manhunt for two armed robbers, one of whom raped a 51-year-old woman in south Trinidad during a robbery on Wednesday night at the family’s home. Up to yesterday, police were still searching for the men.

Police said that at about 8.30 pm on Wednesday, two gunmen climbed the fence. At the time, a 56-year-old male relative was standing in the yard. They beat him with the butts of their guns and one went off, alerting neighbours.

One of the gunmen went into the bedroom where the woman was and raped her. He and the other then robbed the family of cash and jewellery. Neighbours called San Fernando CID who searched the area with Southern Division Task Force police but did not find the robbers. The victims were treated at the San Fernando General Hospital and discharged.

Cpl Crawford is leading investigations.